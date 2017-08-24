360Fresh: Konjolly SingSong – Dem Ga Fi Run

Fast Rising Nigerian Singer, Songwriter, Actor, Reggae, And Dancer, Konjolly SingSong is here with his first patwah Banger Of The Year 2017.

He Said He Dropped This Song For The Listening Pleasure Of His Fans Worldwide To Celebrate His Birthday With Him Today 28th Of August.

He Titled This “Dem Ga Fi Run” Which Means “They Have To Run” Where He Featured One Of The Ace Benin City Rappers K_wyze Kingpin, Who Produced The Song And Murdered The Beat With Raps.

This Song Is Definitely A Must Listen To. You Gonna Love This.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Konjolly-SingSong-Dem-Ga-Fi-Run-ft.-K_wyze-Kingpin.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Konjolly SingSong – Dem Ga Fi Run appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

