360Hawt: Dammy Krane – Prayer (Prod. Spellz)

Fresh from being cleared of all charges, Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane celebrates his freedom AND innocence with a new single aptly titled “PRAYER“. The controversial artist has been churning out tunes lately, with songs like “Catch Feelings“, “On Point” and “Ladies (Remix)” (including the leaked tune “Aye Dun“), still getting spins on loads of playlists.

“Prayer” is a pretty chill Spellz-produced Afrobeat tune with a message. It follows the same theme as his 2014 hit “Amin“. Hopefully, it becomes another successful release.

“Your Body” drops soon! While we anticipate the song release, Listen to Prayer and get Motivated.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Dammy-Krane-Prayer-prod.-Spellz.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

