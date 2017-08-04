4 policemen detained over N100,000 extortion in Lagos

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Complaint Rapid Response Unit, PCRRU, has explained how four Police officers, serving under the Lagos Police Command, were taken into custody on the orders of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over allegations of extortion.

The affected officers, two Inspectors and two Sergeants, had forcefully extorted N100,000 from an innocent Nigerian on fraudulent allegation that he was fraudster.

A statement by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge PCRRU, Abayomi Shogunle, giving details of the crime, said the Nigerian reported on August 17 that two Police officers stopped his car along Ogudu Road, forcefully collected his phone and accused him of being a fraudster, after which they collected N100,000 from him.

Shogunle said: “The Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit, PCRRU, immediately registered the case and ticket number PCRRU972905 was issued.

“The author of the post (name withheld) was contacted and a meeting between him and PCRRU investigators took place at the Force Headquarters Annex, Moloney Street, Lagos, on Monday, August 21.

“The Police officers involved— two Inspectors and two Sergeants attached to Ogudu Divison, Lagos State— have been identified and removed from duty that involves any form of contact with members of the public, pending the conclusion of a detailed investigation.

The incident

“PCRRU preliminary investigation showed that the policemen, on August 16, at about 11a.m., intercepted the complainant along Ogudu Road and in the course of their interaction went beyond their mandate by going through the contents of the complainant’s mobile phone.

“Bank statement confirms that the complainant, following the orders of one of the officers, transferred N15,000 into the account of a third party (name withheld).

“The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2, Lagos, to carry out a detailed investigation into this alleged misconduct and appropriate disciplinary action taken against anyone found to have erred.

“All four policemen and bank statement have been handed over to the AIG Zone 2 today (yesterday) by PCRRU investigators for the required action.

“Members of the public are once again reminded that the PCRRU is open 24 hours every day to receive and resolve all complaints relating to issues of Police misconduct from across the country.”

The post 4 policemen detained over N100,000 extortion in Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

