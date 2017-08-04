4 Things To Help You Successfully Join Bug Club Ausrtalia

Bug Club is an award-winning, blended literacy program for reading levels 1-30. Delivering clearly defined learning outcomes for Australian Curriculum.

Bug Club titles are available for reading levels 1 to 30, suitable for literacy learning for primary students in Foundation to Year 6.

Choose from over 380 expertly levelled fiction and non-fiction guided readers, plays, comics and graphic novels available in print and digital formats. Plus teach readers their phonemes, digraphs and trigraphs with 41 phonic readers and 26 phonic fiction readers.

Allocate eBooks on Bug Club Digital to students, utilise over 2,000 interactive activities that give students immediate feedback and enable them to earn rewards for games, while you are able to clearly track and report on students’ reading progress.

Bug Club features for teachers

Educators are supplied with Australian Curriculum: English curriculum correlation charts, detailed guided reading notes and blackline masters for every guided reader, extension activities to challenge high achievers and fast finishers and more.

Bug Club teachers can access these resources online from the personalised teacher view of Bug Club Digital, or by using the printed teacher resource books for Emergent, Early, Fluent and Fluent Plus stages.

Please note the teacher resource books do not include support for the 104 books released in late 2013, or the 65 plays released in 2016. These can be found on Pearson Places’ Teacher ProductLink. This site is free to access as a registered user.

Curriculum correlation charts are provided for each stage (Emergent, Early, Fluent, Fluent Plus) and the Phonic Readers are available online on Pearson Places’ Primary Teacher ProductLink. The charts cover all guided readers in the program and provide links to the content descriptions, general capabilities and learning areas for each title.

Bug Club features for students

Whether using Bug Club as a printed resource or online, students love the Bug Club series for its highly engaging titles.

Bug Club Digital gives student’s their own personalised home page which they can access in the classroom or at home from PC, Mac, iPad or Android tablet. Students can see their allocated books, answer quizzes embedded within the eBook and play games with coins earned from reading achievements – a strong incentive for even the most reluctant readers!

Login Go to www.pearsonplaces.com.au Enter your Pearson Places username Enter your Pearson Places password Select Login. How do I purchase products? Australian SchoolsProducts can be purchased from www.pearson.com.au or speak to Customer Care on 1800 656 685 and ask to speak with your local Sales Consultant.New Zealand SchoolsTo purchase Pearson Products in New Zealand, please contact our dist… How do I access free student textbook material? Free student textbook material is available in Student ProductLink. Login at www.pearsonplaces.com.au If you don’t have a Pearson Places account, create an account and login. On your passport page, scroll to the bott… How do I access free teacher textbook material? Free teacher textbook material is available in Teacher ProductLink. Login at www.pearsonplaces.com.au If you don’t have a Pearson Places account, create an account and login. On your passport page, scroll to the bottom of … How to Reactivate Pearson eBook 3.0 or Reader 1.0 Login to pearsonplaces.com.au. If you don’t already have a Pearson Places account, select Create a new account. Ensure you have the 12 digit code. It is usually found in the back of the book. Enter the code into the Enter access code box, …

