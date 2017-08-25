Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

71500 Litres Of Adulterated Petroleum Products Seized By NSCDC – Information Nigeria

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

71500 Litres Of Adulterated Petroleum Products Seized By NSCDC
Information Nigeria
The leadership of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps has announced the clampdown on marketers of adulterated petroleum products in the Niger Delta area. The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Akwa Ibom has impounded 71, 500 …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.