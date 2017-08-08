8 Best Meditation Apps That Guide Your Way To Mediation

Feeling tired and stressed? Me too. We are living in an era where we are constantly being stimulated by stressors. With the aid of social media, this problem has become even worse because we overwhelm ourselves with a non-stop flood of information.

We want to stay connected, stay current. We fear of missing out on events and not being in the know. Because of this we spend so much of our time and energy trying to catch up that we end up getting ahead of ourselves. While constantly being on the go, we forget to nurture ourselves and take the time to be mindful and present.

The concept of being mindful seems easy enough to grasp, but not so easy to achieve. You can learn more about meditation by checking out this Lifehack article to learn how to be at peace: Meditation for Beginners. But sometimes you just can’t get your mind to quiet down. There’s no way to beat that nagging need to stay connected.

What if I told you that there was a way to do both?

Although advanced technology has made inner peace more difficult to achieve, there are now Apps that can help you to stay focused and calm your mind.

1. 10% Happier

10% Happier is perfect for those who are just starting out and learning the ins and outs of meditation. It provides easy to follow explanations of the various aspects of mediation, along with video discussion and interviews with Dan Harris, the founder of the company and NY Times best-selling author. The app also provides information from various notable practitioners and teachers.

You can download this App free on iTunes with an in-app purchase!

iTunes

2. Headspace: Guided Meditation

Headspace will teach you all of the essentials that you need to lead a happier life. The goal of the app is to help you to stay focused and compassionate. It will help you to maintain a healthier lifestyle, as well as healthier connections with people.

You can download this App free with an in-app purchase!

iTunes

Android

3. Stop, Breath & Think

This convenient app has a quick and easy check-in tool that will help you to find the perfect session for you at that exact moment. You can tailor-make you experience based on where you are located, as well as your current head-space. The main aim of the app is to connect members to their surroundings.

You can get this app free with an in-app purchase of a Meditation Course!

iTunes

Android

4. Room to Breathe Meditation

Room to breathe helps you to regulate your thoughts to stay focused. It provides a number of exercises to help you to relieve stress and tension as well. This app is perfect for beginners who want to start meditating.

You can have this app for only $0.99!

iTunes

Android

5. Buddhify

Listen to the sounds of relaxation. Buddify has over 80 custom guided meditation tracks to help you find the perfect exercise for your situation. The tracks are designed for 15 locations such as “going to sleep.” The app includes a solo meditation timer as well as a community stats and a Q&A section.

You can have this app for only $2.99!

iTunes

Android

6. Walking Meditation

Different from tradition sitting meditations, this app provides walking meditation experiences for people who find it hard to sit. Walking meditation is also great for people who don’t mind sitting meditation, because it brings their practice to the outdoors. It will help you to train your mind so that you can meditate wherever you are.

You can get the app for just $1.99!

iTunes iTunesiTunes

Android

7. Calm

Step out of your chaotic day to day life and have a moment’s peace. This app uniquely displays scenic visuals and serene nature sounds to help you to find your happy place.

You can try it free with a 7 day trial, or subscribe for an advanced “21 Days of Calm” course.

iTunes

Android

8. The Mindfulness App

Do you love keeping track of your progress? Then this app is perfect for you. It keeps statistical records of your progress on your meditation journey. This app is packed with cool features such as a 5-day guided meditation practice, meditation reminders, personalized meditation offers, and timers to help keep you on track.

This app is free to try, but offers way more benefits with a subscription. The Premium section offers 200+ guided meditation courses from some of the world’s most influential teachers.

iTunes

Android

