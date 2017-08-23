$823m Abuja metro rail ready by December, says contractor

China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) says the phase one of Abuja Rail Mass Transit Project will be commissioned by December.

The Project Manager, Mr Kong Tao, said this while addressing newsmen who were on tour of the site at Idu, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Tao said that the rail transit, which cost 823 million dollars (about N299 billion), consisted of lots 1A and 3, covering 45km with 12 designed passengers’ stations.

”The rail linked the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to the Central Business District.

”The line of the rail mass transit is double-track line of right side running, and standard-gauge is 1435mm.

”Work on the large scale project is going on smoothly,” he said.

According to him, it will be test-run by November and will be commissioned for public usage in December.

He said that the project, after completion, would generate employment and boost the commercial activities of the host communities.

“Abuja rail mass transit project is bound to accelerate the growth of national economy.

”The realisation of this large scale project will definitely deliver much benefits to the general public, such as better investment environment.

”It will also enhance better living condition, more employment, land value enhancement, energy saving and greater social responsibility,” he said.

Tao, however, expressed concern about the vandalism of the rail facilities of the company.

“Despite the presence of security personnel, thieves still operate on weekly basis,” he said.

He said that host communities often destroyed the perimeter fencing built to prevent trespassing on the rail track.

”This endangers lives as operational trains move constantly on the rail track.

“Safety is the most important thing in our operation. Even though we built fence to prevent trespass, they break it to cross the rail rack,” he said.

NAN

The post $823m Abuja metro rail ready by December, says contractor appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

