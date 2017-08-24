A-Ibom council boss tasks constituents on peace, devt

By Dennis Udoma

UYO—The Transition Committee Chairman of Etim Ekpo Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udeme Eduo, and security chiefs in the area have called on the people of the area to support security agencies.

The call was made at the end of a meeting at the council secretariat, Utu Etim Ekpo, attended by service chiefs of various security agencies, religious leaders and traditional rulers.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the closed-door meeting, Professor Akaziahh Umana, Chairman, Committee on Security and Conflict Resolution set up by the transition committee Chairman, Mr. Eduo, in September 2016, said the meeting was called to find ways to have peace in the area and its environs to ensure progress in the council.

Professor Umanah, who was former chairman of Etim Ekpo, said the stakeholders expressed concern over the activities of cultists in some communities in recent times and harped on the need for perpetrators to desist forthwith and embrace dialogue.

