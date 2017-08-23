Pages Navigation Menu

A-Q unveils Cover & Tracklist for New Album “Blessed Forever” | Listen to “Young Exec” on BN

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

In preparation for the release of the rappers 3rd studio Album slated to drop on the 1st of September 2017,  A-Q goes ballistic on this Bionic instrumental titled “Young Exec“, stating super facts about his achievements and why hip-hop in Nigeria is at its all time low. Here is also the Art cover and the […]

