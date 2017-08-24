Abducted Ex-Minister, Akwanga Regains Freedom – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Pages Navigation Menu

Abducted Ex-Minister, Akwanga Regains Freedom

Abducted Ex-Minister, Akwanga Regains Freedom
The former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Usaini Akwanga, who was kidnapped by gunmen on Tuesday has been released. The former minister was forcefully taken away from his farm in Kurmin Tagwaye Village, Nasarawa State. The Commissioner of …
Abducted ex-Minister regains freedomPremium Times
Nasarawa Police Arrests Five Suspects Over Kidnap Of Ex-Labour MinisterAfrica Independent Television
Kidnapped ex-minister Akwanga regains freedomRipples Nigeria

