Abia received over N160b since May 2015 – Otti – The Nation Newspaper
Abia received over N160b since May 2015 – Otti
The Nation Newspaper
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Abia State, Alex Otti, on Wednesday asked Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to explain how he spent over N160 billion received between May 2015 and last month. Otti stated this in a rejoinder …
