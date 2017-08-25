Access Bank gross N246.6bn in Q2

ACCESS Bank Plc has announced gross earnings of N246.6 billion for the 2017 half year ended June 30, 2017. This represented a growth of 42 per cent when compared with N174.1 billion achieved in the comparative period of 2016 as stated in the bank’s audited half year result. It was released by the Nigerian Stock […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

