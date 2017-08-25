Pages Navigation Menu

Actress Beverly Naya speaks on how she used to suffer from low self esteem – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Entertainment


Actress Beverly Naya speaks on how she used to suffer from low self esteem
Beverly Naya may be known today as a stunning actress who always looks good anytime she is spotted in public, but did you know there was a time when she had really bad eczema, crooked teeth, a 'lightbulb head' and 'football legs'? The 28-year-old made …
