Actress Beverly Naya speaks on how she used to suffer from low self esteem – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Actress Beverly Naya speaks on how she used to suffer from low self esteem
NAIJ.COM
Beverly Naya may be known today as a stunning actress who always looks good anytime she is spotted in public, but did you know there was a time when she had really bad eczema, crooked teeth, a 'lightbulb head' and 'football legs'? The 28-year-old made …
I used to be bullied for having eczema, crooked teeth- Beverly Naya
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!