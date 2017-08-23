Actress Eucharia Anunobi’s 15 Year Old Son Dies

The 15-year old son of Nollywood actress and Evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, Raymond Ekwu, has died. Raymond who she had by her ex-husband, Charles Ekwu, in 2002, has been with Sickle Cell Anemia from birth. He died from complications associated with the disease on Monday, August 21st. May his soul rest in peace Amen.

The post Actress Eucharia Anunobi’s 15 Year Old Son Dies appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

