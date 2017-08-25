Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adamawa declares 3 days fasting, prayers to mark Buhari’s return

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Adamawa State government has declared three days of fasting and prayers throughout the state to celebrate the return of President Muhammadu Buhari. Announcing the fasting and prayers in Yola yesterday, Governor Muhammadu Umaru Bindow also requested Muslim and Christian clerics to conduct special prayers during Friday and Sunday. “With a sense of utmost responsibility I […]

