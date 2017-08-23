Adekunle Gold is in his 79th Elelment on the Cover of Vibe.ng Magazine – BellaNaija
Adekunle Gold is in his 79th Elelment on the Cover of Vibe.ng Magazine
Adekunle Gold is the latest cover star for Vibe.ng Magazine as the music star talks about his music, religion & more. Read excerpts below: On how he got into music & his genre: I joined the teens choir and it was very competitive. It was a thing to …
Adekunle Gold dapper for Vibe.ng August Issue
