Adekunle Gold is in his 79th Elelment on the Cover of Vibe.ng Magazine

Adekunle Gold is the latest cover star for Vibe.ng Magazine as the music star talks about his music, religion & more. Read excerpts below: On how he got into music & his genre: I joined the teens choir and it was very competitive. It was a thing to just hold the mic and I would […]

The post Adekunle Gold is in his 79th Elelment on the Cover of Vibe.ng Magazine appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

