Adjoto cautioned against Okonoboh’s ‘mistakes’ – Vanguard

|
|
Adjoto cautioned against Okonoboh's 'mistakes'
BENIN—THE Benin Youth Council, BYC, has charged the new leadership of the state House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Kabiru Adjoto, to avoid some of the mistakes allegedly made by the ex-Speaker, Justin Okonoboh, so as to have a successful …
