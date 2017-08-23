Adjoto cautioned against Okonoboh’s ‘mistakes’

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—THE Benin Youth Council, BYC, has charged the new leadership of the state House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Kabiru Adjoto, to avoid some of the mistakes allegedly made by the ex-Speaker, Justin Okonoboh, so as to have a successful tenure.

The group, in a statement by its Coordinator General, Mr. Omoruyi Igbinedion, pointed out that one of the mistakes of the Okonoboh-led House was the failure to treat a private bill aimed at “amending a controversial part of the 1978 Bendel State Chieftaincy Law.”

According to BYC, “his poor leadership led to the appropriation of some property of the Assembly as personal belongings. Also, his insensitivity engendered the consideration of the obnoxious Grazing Reserve Bill, which recently fractured the cordial relationship between Christians and Muslims over the herdsmen palaver.”

On the alleged marginalization cry by Esan people following the removal of Okonoboh, BYC said: “It is the business of the House to elect its leadership and not the duty of ethnic champions.”

