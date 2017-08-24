Adorable first photo of Psquare’s Paul Okoye carrying his newborn twins

Checkout this adorable photo of Paul Okoye carrying his newborn twins, a boy and a girl named Natha and Nadia. The Singer and his wife, Anita recently welcomed the twins in the US. Apparently meeting them for the first time, the excited dad shared the photo on Instagram! Cute faces.

