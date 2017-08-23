Aerial Photos Show How Pretoria Has Changed Over The Past 70 Years

Last week we looked at Cape Town today versus Cape Town back in the day, and some of those comparisons were pretty spectacular.

Imagine Clifton when it looked like this:

Mellow – check out the rest of the Cape Town comparison HERE.

Of course Pretoria’s evolution won’t be as spectacular, what with their lack of mountains and the ocean, but let’s take a look anyway.

BusinessTech have used archival images from around the 1940s, and then compared them using Google Earth’s 3D mapping technology.

The union buildings

Church Square in Pretoria

Pretoria city centre

The old art building at the University of Pretoria

The Voortrekker Monument

Yeah, not as dramatic as Cape Town but interesting nonetheless.

I tell you what hasn’t changed much – some of those old-school Pretoria mindsets.

