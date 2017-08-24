Pages Navigation Menu

Afe Babalola rejects 120 cut-off mark for Nigerian universities

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in JAMB, News | 0 comments

Founder of the Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), on Wednesday kicked against the 120 cut-off mark for admission into universities, polytechnics, monotechnics and colleges of education for the 2017/2018 academic session. He described the reduction as violence to the university system and a major setback to quality education in the country. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

