Afe Babalola rejects 120 cut-off mark for Nigerian universities

Founder of the Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), on Wednesday kicked against the 120 cut-off mark for admission into universities, polytechnics, monotechnics and colleges of education for the 2017/2018 academic session. He described the reduction as violence to the university system and a major setback to quality education in the country. […]

