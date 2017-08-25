Afreximbank, finance professionals to meet on structured trade finance in Cape Verde – The Eagle Online
|
Guardian
|
Afreximbank, finance professionals to meet on structured trade finance in Cape Verde
The Eagle Online
The bank said that as part of its efforts in this regard, it is organising a workshop for stakeholders on Structured Trade Finance in Cape Verde from November 6 to November 9. The African Export-Import Bank's (Afreximbank) says it is committed to …
Afreximbank targets $300m equity from Nigerian investors
Afreximbank invites Bankers to Structured Trade Finance Seminar in Cape Verde
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!