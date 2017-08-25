Afreximbank, finance professionals to meet on structured trade finance

The African Export-Import Bank’s (Afreximbank) says it is committed to boosting African trade by enhancing the capacity of African professionals on international trade and trade-related project financing issues.

The bank said that as part of its efforts in this regard, it is organising a workshop for stakeholders on Structured Trade Finance in Cape Verde from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9.

The bank said in a statement in Lagos that the workshop was being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance of Cape Verde.

The statement quoted Dr Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank, as saying that the workshop was also an important platform for African bankers and other trade finance practitioners to make major contributions that would boost African trade.

According to Oramah, the 2017 seminar, the 17th in the annual series, will be part of Afreximbank’s effort to prepare African banks and financial institutions to meet the trade finance needs of the continent.

He urged other professionals interested in participating in the event to visit the bank’s Website (www.afreximbank.com).

The four-day event will focus on “Receivables and Payables Finance” and “Syndications and Agency’’ and a workshop on factoring.

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a foremost pan-African multilateral financial institution devoted to financing and promoting intra- and extra-African trade.

Since 1994, it has approved more than $51 billion in credit facilities for African businesses.

Afreximbank had total assets of $11.7 billion as at Dec. 31, 2016 and is rated BBB+ (GCR), Baa1 (Moody’s), and BBB- (Fitch).

The bank has its headquarters in Cairo.

