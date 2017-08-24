Afreximbank target Nigerian investors in $300m equity offering









The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has met with leading Nigerian investors in Lagos, to push for strong participation in the Bank’s $300 million equity offering. The bank is using depositary receipts backed by its Class “D” shares. The depositary receipts, which would be listed on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius and is being managed…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Afreximbank target Nigerian investors in $300m equity offering appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

