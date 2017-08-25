Afreximbank targets $300m equity from Nigerian investors – Guardian (blog)
Afreximbank targets $300m equity from Nigerian investors
The African Export-Import Bank's (Afreximbank) in today Lagos met with leading Nigerian investors to push for strong participation in the Bank's $300million equity offering, for which it is using depositary receipts backed by its Class “D” shares. The …
