Funding African investments : Afreximbank issues $300m depository receipts
TVC News
Funding African investments : Afreximbank issues $300m depository receipts
TVC News
The investment instrument which is open to global investors will be issued through the Stock Exchange of Mauritius. At a Press conference in Lagos, officials of Afreximbank revealed that any African investor qualifies to participate in the investment …
Afreximbank introduces $300m equity offering to Nigerian investors
