Afreximbank touts $300m equity offering to Nigerian investors

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) on Thursday in Lagos met with leading Nigerian investors to push for strong participation in the bank’s $300 million equity offering. Dr Benedict Oramah, the President of Afreximbank, told the investors that the equity offering would be issued through depository receipts backed by its Class “D” shares for new and old investors in the bank. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Class “D” shareholders can be any investor.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

