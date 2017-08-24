African scholars contribute 2 per-cent of over 5 million research papers in 10 years

Prof. Wale Okunuga of University of Lagos, UNILAG, Akoka, has said that African scholars only contribute two percent of the over 5 million research papers in the scientific community in the last 10 years.

He stated this in a communiqué reached at the 12th University of Lagos, UNLIGA, Annual Research Conference and Fair with the theme: “Governance and National Development: Issues and Implication”.

The communiqué stated; “There is no high premium placed on education in the country so Nigeria needs real leadership in all facets of public life because development is critical and it is market by the ability of a nation to provide qualitative life for her people.”

It stressed that the leadership of the leadership in Nigeria must provide a conducive environment for real and quality education and urged the Nigerian government to strive to achieve 100% literacy rate and digital efficiency in the next 10 years.

The post African scholars contribute 2 per-cent of over 5 million research papers in 10 years appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

