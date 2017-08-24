Afrobasket Championship: Nigeria defeats reigning champions Senegal to progress to Quarter finals

Nigeria defeated Senegal, the reigning Champions in Women Afrobasket by 54-58 points in their last Group B match of 2017 Afrobasket on Wednesday night in Bamako, Mali. The win means Nigeria’s D’Tigress finished top of the group and progressed to the Quarter-finals with ease, FIBA reports. The match was regarded as a crucial one by […]

The post Afrobasket Championship: Nigeria defeats reigning champions Senegal to progress to Quarter finals appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

