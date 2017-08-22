Pages Navigation Menu

Agege Local Govt chairman pledges support to MFM – The Nation Newspaper

Agege Local Govt chairman pledges support to MFM
The Nation Newspaper
The newly elected chairman of Agege Local Government Ganiyu Egunjobi has promised that his administration will give all necessary support to Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) FC. Egunjobi was visibly present at the Agege Stadium on …
