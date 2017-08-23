Ahmed Musa scores for Leicester City in win over Sheffield – Pulse Nigeria
|
SkySports
|
Ahmed Musa scores for Leicester City in win over Sheffield
Pulse Nigeria
Ahmed Musa scored Leicester City's last goal in their 4-1 thrashing of Sheffield United on Tuesday. Published: 7 minutes ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · Ahmed Musa and Islam Slimani play Ahmed Musa scored in Leicester City's 4-1 win at Sheffield United …
