Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Akwa Ibom State College Of Education 2017/2018 Admission Announced.

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform the public that the Akwa Ibom State College of Education (AKSCOE) Afaha Nsit through her magement has announced the commencement of Admission Exercise for 2017/2018 Academic Session. AKSCOE POST UTME ELIGIBILITY Candidates who scored 130 and above in the last JAMB UTME and choose Akwa Ibom State College of Education Afaha …

The post Akwa Ibom State College Of Education 2017/2018 Admission Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.