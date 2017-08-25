Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Al-Makura suspends 4-year tenure for perm secs – Daily Trust

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Al-Makura suspends 4-year tenure for perm secs
Daily Trust
Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has suspended the four-year tenure policy for permanent secretaries in the state civil service with immediate effect. Al-Makura who gave the directive yesterday in Lafia during the swearing in of members …
'Comprehensive Special School to commence operation'The Punch
Al-Makura abolishes tenure system for permanent secretaries in NasarawaTODAY.NG

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.