Al-Makura suspends 4-year tenure for perm secs – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Al-Makura suspends 4-year tenure for perm secs
Daily Trust
Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has suspended the four-year tenure policy for permanent secretaries in the state civil service with immediate effect. Al-Makura who gave the directive yesterday in Lafia during the swearing in of members …
'Comprehensive Special School to commence operation'
Al-Makura abolishes tenure system for permanent secretaries in Nasarawa
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!