All The Times Oyinbo Media Threw Shade At Daddy Bubu And His Infamous Rats | Zikoko!
After leaving the country he was elected to rule for 104 long days, President Buhari finally returned but Nigerian’s excitement was short-lived.
Not only did his media team announce that the President would be working from home (as per blogger), the reason given was that rats destroyed his office and it needed fumigation.
2. Nigerians were not here for this ridiculous gist but it didn’t end there.
3. Oyinbo media chooked mouth in the gist and it has been borderline embarrassing.
This headline is from a South African publication.
4. BBC came for Nigeria’s edges with this headline.
5. And this shady headline came all the way from France.
6. These ones kuku reported that rats ate Daddy Bubu’s entire office.
7. Na wa o!
8. Maybe we should just put Nigeria in rice and beg Jesus to fix it at this point.
