Allow Biafra, Oduduwa, others go – Arewa youths beg Buhari

The Arewa Youth Coalition has flayed the comment made by President Muhammadu Buhari that Nigeria must remain one. The group urged the government to conduct a referendum to provide an exit door for those who did not want to be part of Nigeria. Buhari had in a nationwide broadcast on Monday upon his return from […]

Allow Biafra, Oduduwa, others go – Arewa youths beg Buhari

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

