Amazing Pics And Videos Of Lightning Striking Buildings In New York This Week

If you happened to be in New York this past week, you might have seen the epic thunderstorm that ruled over the city on Tuesday evening.

If you weren’t there, thank the high heavens for Twitter.

Although the storm accompanied a “cold front that caused a widespread outbreak of severe weather across the Northeast,” explains Mashable, it put on a spectacular show, and even hit the tip of the One World Trade Center.

Lucky for us, some pics were shared with the world – take a look:

Some were even to capture recordings of the strike:

Quite pretty, hey?

Now watch these for some humour:

GOD IS SO COOL! Lightning struck the Freedom Tower and we caught it on camera on the roof of my apartment building in New York! ? pic.twitter.com/3R5iz8AiJA — Nadja de Sá (@nadjadesa) August 23, 2017

Crazy lightning in NYC tonight pic.twitter.com/LwbGQsYFDj — Dorrine Mendoza (@dorrine) August 23, 2017

Probably should have warned you to turn down the volume – those squeals are almost as deafening as the sun is blinding.

[source:mashable]

