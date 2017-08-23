Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anambra 2017: Yul Edochie Picks His Nomination Form In Abuja (Photos)

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie yesterday picked his nomination form for Anambra 2017 election under Democratic People’s Congress Party DPC.

His words…So grateful to the Almighty God as I picked my nomination form yesterday in Abuja to run for Governor of Anambra State, 2017.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

See Photos Below…

The post Anambra 2017: Yul Edochie Picks His Nomination Form In Abuja (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.