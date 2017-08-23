Anambra 2017: Yul Edochie Picks His Nomination Form In Abuja (Photos)

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie yesterday picked his nomination form for Anambra 2017 election under Democratic People’s Congress Party DPC.

His words…So grateful to the Almighty God as I picked my nomination form yesterday in Abuja to run for Governor of Anambra State, 2017.

See Photos Below…

