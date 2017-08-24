Pages Navigation Menu

Anambra guber: Ignore Abuja politicians – Onitsha traders to APC delegates

Posted on Aug 24, 2017

The Onitsha Traders’ Consultative Forum (OTCF) has charged the All Progressive Congress (APC) delegates to ignore ‘Abuja Politicians’ as they choose the party’s flag bearer in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election on Saturday. The traders urged the delegates to ensure that they followed the nationwide agitation for the emergence of youths in leadership, saying that […]

