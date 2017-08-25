Anambra Guber: Tony Nwoye Signs Contract Ceding 30% of Anambra IGR to Arthur Eze [DOCUMENTS]

Barely twenty-four hours to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Anambra State gubernatorial primaries, a document has surfaced showing details of how Tony Nwoye, one of the APC gubernatorial aspirants signed an agreement to cede 30% of Anambra State’s IGR and ten (10) commissioner slots to prominent billionaire businessman Prince Arthur Eze.

Documents currently circulating in the social media (seen below) bear the signatures of Tony Nwoye and Prince Arthur Eze.

Efforts by SIGNAL to reach both men fingered in the scandal proved abortive at the time of filing this report.

Nothing in the media space however indicates that any rebuttal has been issued by either Tony Nwoye or Prince Arthur Eze, fuelling further concerns about the veracity of the documents.

More to come…

