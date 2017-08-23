ANAMBRA: PDP group vows to resist imposition of candidate

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—A GROUP Awka—A GROUP in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, the Fresh Congress Group, FCG, has vowed to resist imposition of any governorship candidate on the people by anybody or group.

In a statement signed by the state chairman of the group, Pastor Emma Obiorah and made available to reporters in Awka, the group advised the stakeholders and National Executive Committee (NEC) members of PDP to avoid anything that could lead the party losing the November 18 election.According to the group, PDP had suffered for the past 11 years in the state because of imposition of unpopular candidates on the electorate and vowed to resist it this time around.It, however, commended the NEC of the party for choosing Prof ABC Nwosu as the new helmsman of PDP in the state, adding that what killed the party in the state in the past was the habit of extorting money from aspirants by some party leaders.Obiorah said: “It is on record that Anambra State remains a PDP state, but due to the activities of the former NEC of the party which tended to be taking decisions against the wishes of the party faithful and sympathizers and meddling with the choice of the people at the grass-root.”

, PDP lost focus and derailed in the gubernatorial elections since the year 2006.“To avoid a repeat of such ugly situation, the PDP grass-root members sat and decided that enough is enough and this time around, they will resist the attempt to impose any unpopular candidate against the masses”“If these anomalies are corrected, PDP will surely take its pride of place in Anambra State governance.” The state chairman of the PDP caretaker committee, Prof Nwosu acknowledged in Awka that the party had sinned in the past and would not want to continue sinning.According to him, the aim of the new PDP in Anambra State was to return the party to its lost glory, adding that

The post ANAMBRA: PDP group vows to resist imposition of candidate appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

