Anambra poll: No preferred candidate yet – APC

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

NATIONAL Organising Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Osita Izunaso, has said that the party has no preferred candidate for the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra. He stated this on Tuesday in Abuja while inaugurating the party’s Anambra Governorship Election Primary and Appeal Committee, which has Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno and Dr Hassan […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

