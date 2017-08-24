Anambra poll: PDP shifts primary as crisis erupts over parallel delegates’ lists

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE PDP contest was, yesterday, steeped in controversy after it emerged that at least three parallel lists of ward delegates were in circulation.

The development came as it was learnt that the opposition party had shifted its primary scheduled for August 26 to 29. The shift in date was attributed to the fact that the APC was also holding its primary on the same day.

According to a source, it would be improper for two major political parties to conduct their primaries on the same day, adding that doing so would put so much pressure on security situation in Anambra State

Meanwhile, the result of the three-member Ward delegates’ congress conducted on Monday was yet to be made public. Some of those who participated in the congress complained, yesterday, that at least three lists were in circulation, which had created apprehension among the governorship aspirants.

It was gathered that few wards among the 326 in the state had issues, which perhaps, was why the panel was yet to release the result.

One of the aspirants said: “We are still waiting for the outcome of the ward congress and we believe in the ability of members of the panel to do a thorough job. Our happiness is that the exercise was free and fair in most wards and those that had issues would have the problem resolved before the primary on Tuesday.”

