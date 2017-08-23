Anambra Poll: Prince Don Okonkwo tours communities ahead of primaries

By Chris Onuoha

As the Anambra governorship election heats up, aspirants are stepping up their campaign in communities to solicit for votes. One of such is a visit across the four local government areas in Anambra State by a frontline APC aspirant Prince Donatus Okonkwo who expressed satisfaction over his candidacy and personality ahead of the primary election slated to hold this weekend in Awka.

The delegates from Ihiala, Ekwusigo and Nnewi North Local government areas came out in their numbers to receive and celebrate his presence sighting his humility and God fearing nature as strong weapons of advantage over other candidates.

Speaking at the one of the local government areas during the total take over tour, Prince Okonkwo said he is the only true and original APC aspirant in the contest, tracing his membership to the historical formation of the party in 2013 ahead of the ‎2015 presidential election. He called on the delegates to ignore the antics of the other aspirants who just dabbled into the party recently claiming to have the capacity to buy off the delegates with money. According him ” don’t be tempted to sell your conscience because of money, it is time to use and dump them, they will offer money and even cars, just collect as much as you can but vote for a credible APC aspirant which is Prince Donatus Okonkwo”

The chairman and the youth leader of Ekwusigo local area in his responses commended Okonkwo for his consistency and commitment to the party that statistics can show clearly that he remains the only APC aspirant in the race who will not betray the party and the people if he eventually emerges as the flag bearer come August 26th. They promised to rally around him during the primaries and beyond it as they have confident in his ability to carry them along and make meaning difference in the political exercise of the party to take over power from APGA with regards to his antecedent in governance.

The post Anambra Poll: Prince Don Okonkwo tours communities ahead of primaries appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

