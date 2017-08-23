Anambra poll: We are working hard to win — Chidoka Campaign

THE Osita Chidoka Campaign office, yesterday, affirmed that it was set to win the election having crossed the first hurdle of the United Progressive Party (UPP) primary.

The campaign in a statement appreciating the support of followers of its standard bearer said that the “unmatched support for Osita Chidoka indeed goes to show without equivocation that our people still identify, value and reward the undying Biafran spirit of hard work, resilience, and determination.

“This campaign office appreciates the labour and sacrifices of our supporters and volunteers who accompanied our candidate as he campaigned vigorously, day and night, touring all the 326 electoral wards and the 21 local governments in the state, reaching all delegates and members of the UPP across board ahead of the primary. Indeed, it is an incontrovertible fact that with our very extensive mobilization, even if the UPP had conducted a direct primary with every member of the party as delegate, Chief Osita Chidoka would have still won overwhelmingly, given his hard work and the backing of committed party members.”

The post Anambra poll: We are working hard to win — Chidoka Campaign appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

