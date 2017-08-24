Anambra poll: Wike, Fayose right persons for PDP congress in Anambra — Nwosu – Vanguard
Anambra poll: Wike, Fayose right persons for PDP congress in Anambra — Nwosu
THE chairman of the caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Anambra State, Professor Alphonsus Nwosu has said that Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his Ekiti State counterpart, Chief Ayodele Fayose, were the right people …
Anambra Poll: PDP group vows to resist imposition
