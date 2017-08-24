Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ANC elated after winning Bergrivier ward in ‘DA’s heartland’ – News24

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

ANC elated after winning Bergrivier ward in 'DA's heartland'
News24
Cape Town – The ANC has unseated the DA in the Western Cape's Bergrivier Municipality, by taking Ward 5 in a hotly-contested by-election. A by-election was held on Wednesday, following the death of the previous ward councillor. ANC candidate Billy …
ANC wins by-elections held in four provincesCitizen
ANC wins in three of five ward by-elections held on WednesdayRNews

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.