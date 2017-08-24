ANC lives in its own bubble – Kasrils – Mail & Guardian
|
Mail & Guardian
|
ANC lives in its own bubble – Kasrils
Mail & Guardian
The African National Congress is living within its own “bubble” and it is not honouring the confidentiality of the no confidence vote against President Jacob Zuma, former minister for intelligence services Ronnie Kasrils said on Thursday. “They are not …
Apartheid government was let off the hook‚ says Ronnie Kasrils
“The ANC lives in its own bubble” – Kasrils slams party's handling of MPs
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!