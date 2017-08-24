Andy Uba gets support for tomorrow’s APC primaries

By Providence Emmanuel

A group, Progressives Friends Forum, PFF, has said that Senator Andy Uba is the most suitable candidate for tomorrow’s gubernatorial primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Anambra State.

In a statement, Director-General of the group, Chief Ifeanyi Oramah, said after an appraisal of all the aspirants cleared for the primaries by the APC, it found Uba, who is representing Anambra South in the Senate, as most suitable for the job.

Oramah added that the group further found that apart from capacity, experience and means, Uba is determined and prepared for the position among all the aspirants, having occupied the post before and serving meritoriously in many other sensitive and strategic offices.

He appealed to the delegates to shun any entreaty of money or any primordial sentiments and vote based on merit in the interest of the party and the progress of the state.

PFF, then advised security agencies to give adequate protection to the delegates during the conduct of the primaries in their respective homes and in places where they may be prior to the election.

The post Andy Uba gets support for tomorrow’s APC primaries appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

