Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Latest: Angola ruling party claims majority in election – WTOP

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


WTOP

The Latest: Angola ruling party claims majority in election
WTOP
A voter casts her vote in elections in Luanda, Angola, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Defense Minister, Joao Lourenco, is the front-runner to succeed President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who will step down after 38 years… JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The Latest …
Angola elections met international standards: election commissioneNCA
Angolans Will Elect a New President, But Reform Seen UnlikelyNew Delhi Times
Angolan ruling party says its victory is "practically unavoidable"africanews
AllAfrica.com –News Ghana –Xinhua –Eyewitness News
all 44 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.